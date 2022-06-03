This week’s ‘Foodie Friday’ guest Toni’s Smokin’ Grill, is a food truck that offers all types of soul food and BBQ favorites. Toni Bare, got her idea, of Toni’s Smokin’ Grill, during the start of the COVID pandemic, deciding to leaving her long career in customer service to become a chef and her own boss.

Toni’s offers an array of smoked meats and delicious sides. Some customer favorites are the smoked baby back ribs and smoked chicken. When it comes to the sides, greens, mac and cheese and spaghetti salad are a usual go to.

Toni’s Smokin’ Grill not only is around the Quad Cities area in various locations, Toni also caters events and will come straight to customers homes to cook.

Toni’s is located at 100 17th Avenue in East Moline, IL as well as 1209 4th Ave Ste 2, Moline, IL. They are open from 1p.m.-9p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance, or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday, send us an email at FoodieFriday@whbf.com.