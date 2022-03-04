This weeks Foodie Friday restaurant is a pizza spot that is family owned and operated. Top Hat Pizza located in Moline offers just about any kind pie you can imagine, with its 5 special styles of pizza. The Local 4 This Morning team had the chance to taste five different types of pizza ranging from their infamous taco style pizza to a QC style pizza topped with vegan sausage.

Top Hat is located on 15th Street in Moline but does plan on opening a second location on the Iowa side of QCA fairly soon. This pizza powerhouse will also be participating in restaurant week, giving Quad Citians a chance to try them out.

