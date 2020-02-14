Foodie Friday: What BBQ & Bar

For the second week in a row, spice is back on the menu!

Today’s Foodie Friday featured Mike and Shill Hunter, owners of What BBQ & Bar in LeClaire.

They opened the restaurant shortly after last year’s Cajun Cook-Off.

Cajun Cook-Off is taking place on Fat Tuesday, February 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport.

Area chefs will be cooking Cajun-inspired dishes for guests to sample and vote for their favorite.

All proceeds benefit the Figge Art Museum, to help the museum continue to bring art and people together in the Quad Cities.