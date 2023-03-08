A Quad Cities dining tradition is back, with a record number of participants this year.

Visit Quad Cities has announced that QC Restaurant Week is back on March 20-26 with a record 80 participating restaurants. QC Restaurant Week gives visitors and residents a special opportunity to try some of the area’s many restaurants.

Foodies can click here for the details on participating restaurants. Diners can win local restaurant gift cards while they’re dining local. To enter, visit a participating restaurant between March 20-26, then go to the website to fill out the entry form and include a picture of your receipt, a selfie at the restaurant, or pose with your carryout meal. Diners can post about their QC Restaurant Week meals using #QCRestaurantWeek hashtag.

“QC Restaurant Week is one of the highlights of the year as we come together to celebrate our culinary vibe,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Restaurants are important small businesses that bring visitors and Quad Citizens together and help showcase our regional destination’s tourism product. We encourage our residents to go try that new spot or visit that place you haven’t been to in a while. Our visitor experience is closely tied to the success of our local restaurants, so they need our support. This is a fun week for foodies.”

Visit Quad Cities will recognize and honor some of the people in the local restaurant industry who go above and beyond to make dining experiences memorable. They’re taking nominations from the public through an online form through March 21. Visit Quad Cities will select several nominees who demonstrate exemplary customer service to be recognized during QC Restaurant Week.

Follow Visit Quad Cities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on QC Restaurant Week, restaurant gift card giveaways and other happenings.