Football coaches react to Illinois schedule changes

You won’t see any high school football this fall in Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announcing new restrictions for sports prompting the IHSA to push back games to February instead.

Moline head coach Mike Morrissey says that despite the changes, he’s glad his team will be able to take the field.

“For me as a football coach and a member of our community and obviously leader of our program, I’m really excited for the opportunity that our kids just get to play,” Morrissey said. “You know, we were more worried that they were going to cancel everything, for them to at least give us some guidance and some direction to be able to have a spring season, is a lot better than what it could have been.”

Morrissey says he’ll have to adjust training schedules with multi-sport athletes, but says his team will be ready for February.

Rock Island head coach Ben Hammer is also looking forward to February, but says that he could use the extended off season to his advantage.

“You’ve got two or three more 8 week cycles to get your kids through and get them bigger, faster and stronger,” Hammer said. “And because you’ve had a year and a half of off-season, it’ll allow you to critique your own strength and conditioning program or performance program a little bit more in depth. But a football season is better than no football season, and we’ll make decisions based on what’s best for out kids.”