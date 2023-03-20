Tuesday, March 21, 2023 is the 128th anniversary of Royal Neighbors of America, the Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society and one of the largest women-led life insurers in the U.S.

To celebrate its anniversary (during Women’s History Month), Royal Neighbors launched a new Historical Digital Museum that features information on its camps, chapters, leaders, timeline of current events, and archived historical documents, articles, and photos.

A photo of a 1928 Royal Neighbors baseball team is part of the new Historical Digital Museum.

This dynamic digital museum is ever-changing with new content, highlighting the rich history of its organization and members, as well as the impact made on local communities, according to a Monday release. The digital museum even hosts a photo from when Royal Neighbors of America was originally chartered.

With its mission to insure lives, support women, and serve communities through volunteerism and philanthropy, Royal Neighbors has grown its membership to more than 250,000 individuals from when it was pioneered by nine women in 1895.

Zarifa Reynolds is president/CEO of Royal Neighbors of America (royalneighbors.org).

“Given the history of Royal Neighbors, we teamed up with HistoryIT to create a dynamic historical timeline to showcase the contributions of women throughout American history and Royal Neighbors’ advancements from its humble beginnings in 1895,” said Zarifa Reynolds, the RNA president and CEO.

“Our Historical Digital Museum highlights milestones such as our Fraternal Fund in 1921, purchase of $1 million of War Bonds during WWII in 1942, development of the Help to Hear Project in 1959, and more recently launched programs such as the Difference Maker Fund in 2016 and RoyalConnect this past December,” she said in the release.

The home page for the new online museum.

“It is an amazing resource that celebrates the trailblazing past of Royal Neighbors and highlights our vision to continue to support women and communities in the future.”

Women’s History Month highlights the achievements of women in history and recognizes the women who have changed the world in so many ways.

“We are committed to making a meaningful and lasting impact for women and their communities,” said Royal Neighbors Director of Philanthropy Amy Jones. “In this work, there is so much to celebrate. Our members are leaders in their local communities, volunteering to feed the hungry, mentoring young girls in afterschool programs, serving the homeless, and more,” Jones said. “During this Women’s History Month and throughout the year, you can find artifacts that celebrate the impact of our memberships from 120 years ago and last month.”

A 1933 photo of a Royal Neighbors Supreme Camp.

“We are honored that Royal Neighbors trusted HistoryIT to digitally preserve their important and impactful history,” said Kristen Gwinn-Becker, founder & CEO of HistoryIT. “The work they have done over the past 130 years to provide equal access to insurance aligns with our own mission, and we are happy to support it. The team at HistoryIT team is proud to help save and share the legacy of such an altruistic business.”

Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. Now, with more than 250,000 members nationwide, RNA offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities.

To see the new digital museum, click HERE.