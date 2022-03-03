For over 20 years, Muscatine has had a close relationship with the city of Drohobych.

The city is located on the western part of Ukraine.

Before COVID, delegates from Muscatine would go visit Drohobych and vise versa.

Now, with everything that is happening in Ukraine, some of them have left the city.

John Dabeet is the president of Muscatine Sister Cities and says, despite everything that is going on, they’re staying in touch with people from the city.

“This morning, I received another message from some of them that are now in the Czech Republic, some of them in Poland, but also some of them are still in Drohobych,” said Dabeet.

He says he’ll be sending emails every day to see how people from Drohobych are doing.