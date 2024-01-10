Denver Schmitt has been appointed Public Works Director in Moline and will be officially sworn into the role at tonight’s City Council meeting.

Schmitt – who has extensive background in both public works, human resources and other public service positions – brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to a city release Wednesday. Most recently, he worked as a human resources generalist for the city of Bettendorf and before that, he was Public Works Manager for more than seven years for the city of Crystal Lake, Ill., in the Chicago area.

Denver Schmitt has been appointed new Moline public works director.

Schmitt is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a master’s degree in public administration. He also earned his bachelor’s from NIU in 2007.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Denver Schmitt has joined the city of Moline to lead the Public Works Department,” said Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas. “His vast experience in public works, labor management relations, collective bargaining and human resources will nicely complement the existing public works leadership and operations staff in taking the department to the next level.

“I look forward to his leadership of the department and future great results that will benefit the city,” he said.

Schmitt, who is originally from Rock Island and moved back to the QC in 2022, said he is looking forward to getting started in Moline.

“I am excited and honored to be the next Public Works Director for the city of Moline,” he said. “I am passionate about providing public service and have been fortunate to work in the public sector throughout my 16-year career,” he said in the release. “I am grateful city leaders have confidence in me to incorporate my experiences with staff to ensure our community has efficient and quality public works services. I greatly look forward to leading our talented and dedicated public works team to execute the city’s mission, vision, and core values.”

With the addition of Schmitt, all Moline departments now have permanent directors.