For Sale By Owner event rolls in to Bettendorf

Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Faye’s Field’s parking lot, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

Owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at this community-wide sale where vehicles will be displayed during the hours of the event.

Transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.

Cost is $25 for the first space, and $10 for each additional space.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.

The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the foundation.