Here’s something you don’t see every day – Davenport Community Schools will have a ‘for sale’ sign on one of its school buildings.

Buchanan Elementary School, located at 4515 N. Fairmount St., Davenport will be up for sale, and the Davenport School Board is expected to approve a contract with Mel Foster Commercial Real Estate to sell the property. The list prices is just over $1,000,000.

Davenport closed the school last year as part of a district realignment.