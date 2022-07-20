Ascentra Credit Union has been named Iowa’s Best-In-State Credit Union for 2022 by Forbes Magazine, according to a news release.

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2022 based on in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 consumers who were asked to rate credit unions where they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed credit unions in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch and digital services, customer service and financial advice.

Ascentra is one of only three credit unions in Iowa recognized by Forbes in 2022, and is the only one based in the Quad Cities. They have nine branches serving the Quad Cities, Clinton and Muscatine areas.

“At Ascentra, we take the credit union movement’s philosophy of people helping people to heart. We are always striving to find new ways to meet our members where they are. It takes forward thinking and flexibility to offer the right products, services and promotions to meet their unique needs and to help them stay financially healthy,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union. “I believe that this thought process and its results are key to this rating and I am incredibly proud of our leadership and staff for their passion to serve our members!”

In the Forbes report, between one and five credit unions in each state are awarded the Best-in-State designation based on the number of responses to the survey received. Overall, 171 credit unions across the country qualified. The full article and list of winners can be found at Forbes.com.