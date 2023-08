A whole lot of horsepower rolled into East Moline, but these mustangs don’t need oats or hay.

Ford Mustang lovers are in seventh heaven at the Bend Xpo Center for the Boss Nationals Show.

The action lasts until Saturday, and you can see almost 100 Ford Mustangs from different eras. It’s free to get into the show, and it runs from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. each day.

