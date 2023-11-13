Foreigner is saying “farewell” and they’re making a stop on the way at the Vibrant Arena in March.

The band’s The Farewell Tour will rock the Vibrant Arena on Sunday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 am. at the Vibrant Arena box office or online.

Foreigner has released some of rock’s most enduring hits, like “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” The band has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits.

Tickets are available at the Vibrant Arena Box Office, 1201 River Drive in Moline or online here or here.