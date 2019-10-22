Foreigner to perform at Adler Theatre in March, tickets go on sale Friday

Foreigner will be performing at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket costs range from $69.50 to $115 and will go on sale this Friday, October 25, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those interested in attending the concert may purchase tickets in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, located at 136 East 3rd Street, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally known as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, and their continued success has resulted in numerous sold-out tours and album sales.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most notable anthems such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts 40 years later with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

For more information about Foreigner, visit their official website at www.foreigneronline.com.