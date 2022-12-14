A newly reconstructed section of Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path in Bettendorf will reopen to traffic starting Friday, December 16. The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also open, allowing traffic access to Middle Road, the TBK Bank Sports Complex and businesses from the west.

Forest Grove Drive between Friendship Path and Middle Road will close for continued construction starting Friday, December 16. The intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive will also close. TBK Bank Sports Complex area businesses can only be accessed using Friendship Path and Competition Drive. Thru traffic on Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using Middle Road, 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road.

Construction will begin on the new roundabout at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road in January 2023 and the date for the intersection closure will be announced soon. Traffic on Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using the recently completed extension of Competition Drive and Friendship Path.

More information about the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction project can be found here.