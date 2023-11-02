The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District needs your input on their forest preserve properties.

The brief survey starts on November 2, and responses will be accepted until November 17. The questionnaire solicits feedback on projects centering on education, conservation and recreation. The survey should take less than 15 minutes to complete, depending on how many parks the survey taker has visited.

“Feedback is invaluable to making sure the services throughout the District are connecting everyone to outdoor experiences and the need for conservation in our community,” said Jeff Craver, Forest Preserve District director. “The results will help us create a roadmap for how we can continue to improve.”

Click here to take the survey online. Residents who complete a survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $20 Visa gift cards.

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission manages six forest preserve areas totaling 2,529 acres, including Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illiniwek Forest Preserve, Niabi Zoo, Indian Bluff Golf Course and Forest Preserve, Dorrance Park and Martin Conservation Area. For more information on the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, click here.