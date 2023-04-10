Former Augustana College president Steve Bahls and his wife Jane Bahls will establish the Nelly Cheboi Endowed Scholarship, to be awarded to Augustana international students with demonstrated financial need and academic merit.

Cheboi, a 2016 Augie graduate who grew up in Mogotio, Kenya, is the co-founder and CEO of TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled technology by building computer labs in schools in rural Kenya.

Nelly Cheboi is a 2016 Augustana graduate and was named 2022 CNN Hero of the Year.

In December 2022, she was named CNN Hero of the Year and an Elevate Prize winner, awarding her $600,000 in grants and support to further her work in bridging the digital divide and lifting TechLit Africa students out of poverty through remote work opportunities.

The Bahls have committed $50,000 to founding the new scholarship, and the funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the matching challenge from Board of Trustees member Murry Gerber `75. It is anticipated the first award will be made in three years, after the fund matures.

Gerber last year made a $40-million commitment to provide financial aid and scholarships to Augustana students with backgrounds similar to his own. The largest gift in the private school’s history, Gerber will match gifts dollar-for-dollar in support of endowed financial aid up to $40 million, providing an additional $80 million to Augustana’s endowment.

Steve Bahls was Augustana College president from 2003 to 2022.

Steve Bahls, who oversaw significant growth in international student enrollment during his presidency, said the creation of the Nelly Cheboi scholarship recognizes her work to expand digital literacy and highlights her as a role model for Augustana students.

“She is someone who had an idea, who was told that idea could never be implemented,” he said in a college release. “She persisted, used her Augustana-taught critical thinking and analytical skills to start this wonderful organization. We want to honor her and send a message to students who receive this award: don’t be shy in your ambitions and set your goals high.”

The Bahls became acquainted with Cheboi in 2011 when their church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, sponsored her room and board. Today, the Bahls consider Cheboi their adopted daughter, connecting several times throughout the year and spending holidays together, the release said. Additionally, Jane Bahls serves as chair of the TechLit Africa board.

Nelly Cheboi, Augustana Class of 2016, spoke at the Lindberg Center on campus, Jan. 11, 2023.

Jane Bahls said it is a joy to see Cheboi follow her dreams and empower young people who are gaining employable skills with the option of staying in their home communities.

“For these kids, it’s fun and engaging,” she said. “It provides them real opportunities for working online – they are learning all of those skills. It’s exciting. Not because I love technology, but because I love the idea of their rise out of poverty.”

In addition to launching this scholarship, the Bahls have given generously to Augustana student scholarships and created the Steven and Jane Bahls Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to full-time students with demonstrated financial need.

The Rock Island college’s comprehensive fee for the 2023-24 academic year is $62,000.