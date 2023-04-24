The 42nd annual Quad Cities Holocaust Remembrance, known as Yom HaShoah, was held Sunday at Augustana College, Rock Island.

The speaker was Ralph Troll, professor emeritus at Augustana College. He is a U.S. Army veteran and a childhood survivor of Nazi persecution during the Holocaust. Troll taught biology at Augustana from 1959 to 1999.

Troll also will speak at the annual Geifman Holocaust lecture on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m., in Wallenberg Hall.

Ralph Troll taught at Augustana for 40 years.

In 1938, six-year-old Ralph Troll and his family moved from Darmstadt, Germany, to a small, isolated farm in the countryside about ten miles from the Rhine River. They were hoping to escape the Nazi persecution sweeping Germany and threatening Ralph’s mother, who was Jewish. Because of this, Ralph was officially designated a Halbjude (literally, a “half-Jew”), and was not allowed to continue his schooling beyond the elementary level, according to a release from the Quad Cities Holocaust Remembrance Committee.

When war broke out, Ralph, his parents and his baby sister often spent nights in the cellar of the farmhouse or days in nearby foxholes to escape allied bombing raids. Although there were constant fears of attack or betrayal, he and his parents worked hard to keep food on the table and to help others when the need arose.

In February 1945, the Gestapo suddenly appeared in the middle of the night and took his mother away. Months later, after the war ended, his emaciated mother was liberated from the infamous Theresienstadt concentration camp and rejoined her family.

The entire family emigrated to the United States in 1947. After serving in the U.S. Army, Ralph earned a doctoral degree, and spent his career teaching biology at Augustana College.

Holocaust remembrance

Yom HaShoah, translated, means “Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust.” For more than 40 years, this has been marked in the Quad Cities by a service of mourning and hope that unites persons of all faiths in remembrance of the great human tragedy of the Holocaust. As part of the annual observance, memorial candles are lit for the six million Jews (and millions of others) who were murdered by Nazi Germany and its allies before and during World War II.