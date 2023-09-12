Former Bettendorf city attorney Greg Jager has filed for the 3rd Ward City Council seat in Bettendorf.

Incumbent Bill Connors has announced he is not running for reelection. The election will be held Nov. 7, 2023.

“Bettendorf is a growing community, with multiple new residential and commercial developments and exciting opportunities ahead,” Jager said recently. “I look forward to working with the Mayor, Council, and the staff to continue this growth. But we also must be mindful of the needs of our existing residential areas, and provide continued support for those areas as well. Spending the funds entrusted to the city wisely and efficiently will be my goal while in office.”

Jager served as Bettendorf city attorney for over 20 years, retiring in 2013. After leaving city employment, he joined the Pastrnak Law firm in Davenport, representing clients in their interactions with local governments throughout the Quad Cities metro area.

Jager is a lifelong resident of Davenport and Bettendorf, has been married to Lori for 40 years, with two grown children and two grandchildren.