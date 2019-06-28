Former boxing champ Michael Nunn released from prison

The Quad-Cities’ most famous professional boxer is out of prison.

Local 4 News has learned after 15 years behind bars, former IBF middleweight champion and WBA super middleweight champ Michael Nunn of Davenport has a new address.

Nunn is now living in a work release center in downtown Davenport.

His probation officer tells us Nunn will be living there with no end-date set.

Nunn was arrested in 2002 after buying cocaine from an undercover agent.

The drugs reportedly had a street value of $24,000 at the time.

Nunn was sentenced in 2004 to more than 24 years in prison.

A probation officer tells Local 4 News that Nunn is not allowed visitors or interviews.