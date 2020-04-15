Former Buffalo city employee facing theft charges

A former Buffalo city employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the city.

Charges of theft and ongoing criminal conduct hang over former deputy city clerk Riki Harrington.

Iowa state auditor Rob Sand says that his investigation found that Riki Harrington had mishandled over $43,000 of the city’s money.

That includes over $28,000 in checks substituted for cash collection that was reported but never deposited, more than $5,000 utility bills recorded as paid but never deposited.

$3,600 in utility deposits never taken to the bank, and over $2,600 in city fees never deposited.

“To me as a former prosecutor, it looks like a run-of-the-mill embezzlement case,” Sand said. Where you’ve got someone in a position of trust, to the public, to the taxpayer, who’s abusing that trust. This was pretty straight forward, a lot of it was cash transactions where she simply took cash that was sent to the city of Buffalo. She’d record their deposit to credit their account, but then not actually deposit the money in the city’s accounts.”

One woman who’s lived in Buffalo for the past decade couldn’t believe the charges.

“I thought it was a bunch of bullcrap,” Shaylynn Ahrens said. “If you’re supposed to do stuff for us, you’re suposed to do stuff for us. This could go for the school, getting new laptops or for the roads, there’s plenty of places where there’s potholes that could’ve been fixed.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.