Scott County Attorney Michael Walton announced on Tuesday that former Buffalo, Iowa city clerk Riki Harrington was charged with on going criminal conduct and first degree theft.

The charges stem from an audit done by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in which an excess of $40,000 had been misappropriated during the period from April 1, 2015 through August 31, 2018.

Her next court appearance is an arraignment scheduled for May 4, 2020.