A familiar face is joining the Burlington Bees this summer for baseball at Community Field.

Owen Oreskovich, last season’s assistant and hitting coach for the team, will take over as field manager during the upcoming 2022 season.

General Manager Tad Lowary says the Bees are excited to have Oreskovich back.

“Owen brings with him a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience from coaching at Mount Mercy University, where he currently serves as hitting coach. Last summer, as our assistant coach, he showed a dedication to player development, as well as quality leadership on and off the field,” said Lowary. “We are happy to have him back with the organization!”

Oreskovich says he’s also eager to return to the field.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the new year as well. I had the most fun I’ve had around baseball last summer in Burlington. The guys were awesome, and the atmosphere was incredible at the stadium,” said Oreskovich. “I loved the fans that came out to support us every single home game.”

The Burlington Bees and Oreskovich are looking forward to the upcoming season.

“We are going to have a group of really talented guys that love to play baseball. I’m going to help them out any way that I can to lead them to win some baseball games for the Bees this summer,” said Oreskovich. “I hope to see all the fans from last year, and even some new ones in 2022!”

The team’s second Prospect League season is set to begin with a home game against the Quincy Gems 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, followed by a post-game fireworks show.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Burlington Bees summer 2022 home game schedule:

A full promotional schedule will released in the near future.

Follow the Burlington Bees on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the team.