Former car salesmen sentenced to prison for odometer roll-back scheme

Two former Quad City car salesmen have been sentenced to prison for a scheme to roll back odometers at a Moline dealership.

Bradley Shane McCorkle, 51, formerly of Moline, and Isaac Bell, 34, of East Moline, were sentenced Tuesday by U. S. District Court Chief Judge John a. Jarvey. McCorkle was sentenced to 41 months in prison and Bell was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Both were sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to alter and rollback odometer mileage on used cars purchased by McCorkle’s dealership, 4th Avenue Auto Sales, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.



McCorkle and Bell tampered with the mileage readings on more than 150 vehicles that were later sold to unsuspecting buyers, says the release.

The defendants used “straw buyers” to buy vehicles in their names to “wash” the titles and insulate McCorkle and 4th Avenue from the criminal conduct, the release says.

McCorkle also was ordered to pay $85,204 in restitution, serve three years of supervised release after the period of imprisonment, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Bell was ordered to pay $85,204 in restitution, serve three years of supervised release after the period of imprisonment, and pay $100 towards the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, U. S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Office of Odometer Fraud Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

The prosecutor was the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.