Former Congressman Bobby Schilling dead at 57, family announces

Bobby Schilling, who represented Illinois’ 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013, has died of cancer, his family said Tuesday.

His son, Terry, posted the news on Twitter: “Today my dad lost his battle with cancer. He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others. Bobby Schilling made the world a better place. We love you, Dad!”

Schilling, who was 57, moved to Iowa and attempted to return to Congress in 2020, but was beaten in the primary by Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who went on to win the election.