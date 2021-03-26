Former Davenport resident charged with more than 200 sex crimes has potential local victims, police say

Bettendorf Police are now investigating after a man who once called Davenport home is charged with more than 200 sex crimes in Wisconsin.

Authorities say he drugged and sexually assaulted his victims, including children.

We investigated, and tonight, we found out some potential victims are from the area.

Shane Stanger is accused of sexual assault, child pornography and invasion of privacy.

Police say the 46-year-old kept evidence of his crimes on a computer.

Investigators say they started looking into Stanger when deputies responded to a sexual assault complaint in Rochester, Wisc., last month.

He’s now in the Racine County Jail on a $5 million bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 15.

In the meantime, the DA’s office says it expects to review a ton of evidence.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says Stanger traveled between Wisconsin and Iowa during that time.

Bettendorf Police now say some of his alleged crimes happened here.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked by police to come forward and contact Detective Jeff Buckles at 563-344-4039.