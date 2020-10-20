Former East Moline police officer pleads guilty to child porn charge

A former East Moline police officer and school resource officer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and waived a jury trial.

On Jan. 23, Kirk DeGreve, now 48, was formally charged with two counts of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and two counts of Class 3 felony possession of child pornography in Rock Island County.

On Tuesday, DeGreve pleaded guilty to a count of unlawful possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony, with the state dismissing three other counts “found to be knowingly and voluntarily made and same are accepted,” court documents say.

DeGreve pleaded guilty and waived a jury trial in Rock Island County Court, where his sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Earlier:

In August 2019, then-East Moline Police Department Chief John Reynolds contacted Illinois State Police, requesting an independent criminal investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between East Moline Police School Resource Officer DeGreve and a United Township High School student.

The case was assigned to Illinois State Police investigators outside of the Quad-City area to avoid any perception of conflict of interest. Officer DeGreve was immediately removed from the school and reassigned to patrol duties during the investigation.

After numerous search warrant executions and interviews on Jan. 16, investigators recovered evidence of suspected criminal conduct. East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was informed of the new information and placed DeGreve on administrative leave.

On Jan. 23, llinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents took DeGreve into custody in Springfield without incident. He was held in Sangamon County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney requested Carroll County State’s Attorney Brinkmeier serve as the special prosecutor for the case.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office received a complaint in August involving DeGreve. The East Moline Police Department requested Illinois State Police conduct an investigation for possible criminal conduct.

Upon review of the initial investigation by Illinois State Police, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office requested prosecution assistance from the Carroll County State’s Attorney to further handle this matter to avoid any potential conflicts or appearance of bias.