The former Eldridge city clerk was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges involving the theft of thousands of dollars from the city, court documents show.

Court documents say 58-year-old Denise Benson, of Long Grove, appeared with her attorney in Scott County Court for the sentencing hearing on Friday.

Denise Benson (Scott County Jail)

Earlier, Benson pleaded guilty to a felony first-degree theft and a serious misdemeanor charge of non-felonious misconduct in office. For the theft charge, she was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years; and for the non-felonious misconduct in office charge she was sentenced to one year incarceration, court records say.

But the sentence of incarceration was suspended, and Benson was placed on probation pending good behavior for a period of two years “unless sooner released by the Court upon recommendation by the probation officer,” court documents say.

Other charges were dismissed after Benson pleaded guilty to the two charges, court records show.

According to an earlier news release and arrest affidavits, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office earlier executed a search warrant at Benson’s residence to recover stolen property.

Several items were collected as evidence that were included in the State of Iowa Auditor’s Office report as being bought by Benson using the City of Eldridge’s credit card, according to affidavits and a news release.

The release and affidavits say Benson was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after allegations that, between December 2016 and November 2022, Benson used the city-owned credit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases from Amazon, PayPal, Menards, AmeriGas and other vendors.

The release and affidavits say the charges further allege that she used the city’s checking account to make unauthorized payments to her personal credit cards “and file taxes.” The total amount of funds stolen was $76,717.90, according to the state auditor’s report, the news release says.