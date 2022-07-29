24-year-old Andrew Denoyer will spend up to 10 years in prison. That sentence was handed down to him today for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

A former Eldridge police officer, Denoyer pleaded guilty in June to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Andrew Patrick Denoyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, July 29, 2022.

Denoyer addressed the court before hearing his punishment, saying he “viewed the victim as a close friend and relative,” and admitted in court that the relationship grew closer than it should have been.

The victim provided a statement to the court expressing her opposition to Denoyer’s sentencing and that she had different desires than her family.

In her victim impact statement that was read today, the girl wrote that “he made life better for me” and that she “cares and loves him and always will.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s family shared their own viewpoints in their victim impact statements.

The victim’s mom said that her daughter was struggling socially and emotionally when her and Denoyer’s relationship grew closer and that he took advantage of that.

The victim’s dad called Denoyer “a psychopath” and that he needs to “pay for what he did.”

The family declined to speak with the Local 4 News team, but did later communicate that they felt that justice was served in that courtroom.

Court records alleged Denoyer committed “a sexual abuse upon a person 14 or 15 years of age” on or between Aug. 19, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2021, according to arrest affidavits. “At the time of the aforementioned sex act, Denoyer was employed and on duty as an Eldridge (Iowa) Police Officer,” affidavits say.