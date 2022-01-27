Former Fairfield man sentenced to 190 months for child pornography

A former Fairfield man was sentenced to 190 months in prison for child pornography.

Auston Jacobus Hummell, 23, was sentenced on January 26 for receipt and distribution of child pornography. According to court documents, the investigation began when the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a CyberTip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, indicating files containing child pornography were uploaded from specific IP addresses that traced back to Hummell. Working with the Kahoka Police Department in Kahoka, Missouri, a search warrant was issued, and numerous electronic devices were seized. The devices contained over 120,000 images and videos containing child pornography. On June 21, 2021, Hummell pleaded guilty to the charge.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Kahoka Police Department and the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Following his prison term, Hummell will serve ten years of supervised release as well as pay $3,000 to each of his eleven victims. Hummell was also ordered to pay a $100 Special Assessment fee.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with knowledge of a child being sexually abused should call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.