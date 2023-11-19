Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died this afternoon, days after entering home hospice care. Long-time residents may recall when she and then-President Jimmy Carter made a memorable stop in the Quad Cities.

President and Mrs. Carter visited the Quad Cities when they took a weeklong cruise down the Mississippi River aboard the Delta Queen in August 1979, according to a diary of the trip from the Jimmy Carter Library After the president went for a quick jog along the river, they spoke to crowds at the Lake Davenport Sailing dock before leaving for a radio station interview in a motorcade. They later went to a reception at the home of a supporter, where they greeted about 100 community leaders. Afterward, the motorcade took the Carters to the Deere Administrative Center, where they met with then-Deere president William Hewett and other top executives.

After touring Deere, they returned to the Delta Queen, which sailed to East Muscatine, Ill. President Carter indulged in some fishing along the way, according to the White House’s daily diary of the trip.