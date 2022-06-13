Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan died over the weekend after several lengthy illnesses, according to his family. He was 76 years old. He served as Attorney General from 1995-2003 and was the Republican nominee for governor in 2002. Before becoming Attorney General, he was the DuPage County State’s Attorney for 10 years and was in private practice before that.

Jim Ryan, former Illinois attorney general (2-21-1946 – 6-12-2022)

“Jim Ryan dedicated much of his career to public safety, first as DuPage County state’s attorney and then as Illinois Attorney General, and I strive to follow his example. Jim’s leadership as Attorney General and commitment to protecting all residents of Illinois is something that I have done my best to mirror since taking office.

“After being elected Attorney General, I had the opportunity to meet with Jim. I continue to be grateful for his graciousness and advice as I prepared to enter the office he once led with such integrity. His counsel has continued to guide how I, as Attorney General, have governed the office and expanded my focus on enhancing public safety.

“Jim Ryan will forever be known for his strength and dedication to service on behalf of the people of Illinois, even as he faced unimaginable personal tragedy. May his courage and selflessness in the face of adversity serve as inspiration to all. I extend my deepest condolences to Jim’s beloved wife Marie and their children, and those fortunate enough to call him a friend.” – IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul

“Jim Ryan embodied what it meant to be a statesman. He always put the people of Illinois before politics and faithfully served this great state with honor and integrity as our Attorney General. Jim overcame great personal tragedies and health difficulties to live an impactful public life as well as being a great husband, father, and grandfather. I pray comfort and healing will come to Jim’s family in this difficult time. May we remember his contributions to Illinois and his legacy of selfless service.” – Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy

He is survived by his wife Marie, four children and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two children, Anne Marie and Patrick.