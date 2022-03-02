Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted by federal prosecutors for his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy, linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics, sources tell WGN Investigates.

Madigan, 79, is is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment, WGN-TV reports.

He resigned from political life one year ago as federal investigators focused their inquiries on the democrat’s allies and their lucrative lobbying practices. In 2020, prosecutors revealed a plea agreement with utility giant ComEd in which the company admitted to courting Madigan’s favor by sending jobs and contracts to his cronies.

They agreed in August 2020 to pay $200 million in a settlement to defer prosecution, though that agreement did not preclude criminal charges against any individual.

The man himself wasn’t named, or charged with any wrong doing at the time; but filings spelled it out clearly: “Public Official A is the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and the longest serving member of the House of Representatives.”

Despite his determination to win a 19th term as speaker in January 2021, support peeled away and he was unable to garner the 60 votes needed to retain the gavel. Relegated to the rank and file of the 118-member House, he resigned his seat effective Feb. 28, 2021.

The indictment says members of Madigan’s crew allegedly engaged in illegal activities such as “soliciting and receiving bribes and unlawful personal financial advantage from persons and parties having business with the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago.”