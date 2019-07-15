Former Indian Wrecking Crew member reunited with motorcycle

An original member of the Indian Wrecking Crew got to see his motorcycle again.

Bill Tuman, 97, hadn’t seen his bike in more than 20 years.

He lives at Iowa Masonic Nursing Home where one of the nurses helped reunite Tuman with his bike.

Nurse Lisa Leab was talking with the owner of SNS Export Services. She didn’t realize until she brought up the Indian Wrecking Crew, that this company had the bikes.

“No way that that’s even possible,” she said. “There’s no way that these bikes that have been in Australia are for one, state side, two, within 50 miles of where Bill’s at and three, with somebody that we know.”

But it was possible.

“Truly an honor that I’ve never, I will never forget, especially being friends with Bill for so many years,” said Bob Skeffington, with SNS Export Services.

In 1953, Tuman won the last single-day grand national flat track championship.

Today, Tuman got to sit on his bike surrounded by family, friends and caretakers,

“He’s always looking for his motorcycle,” Leab said. “He’s always wanting to go to the races. We’re always walking around, looking for his motorcycle. Today he found it.”