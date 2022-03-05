A former Iowa Hawkeyes player and current Nashville label signed country singer will be performing in Muscatine this weekend as a part of a new initiative to support regional music while celebrating the end of winter.

Dalles Jacobus is originally from Palo, Iowa, and currently resides in Iowa City.

He will be performing as part of the 1st annual BRRR Fest, a family-friendly event held by Keep Muscatine Beautiful.

The festival will run 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Proof Social, 208 W. 2nd St.

Jacobus is set to hit the stage at 2 p.m.

Along with live music, BRRR Fest will also include winter games, winter drinks, beer tastings, a nacho bar and a s’mores bar.

“Put your warm hats and scarves on and join us on the outdoor patio at Proof Social in downtown Muscatine to celebrate the end of winter,” an event page says. “Your ticket will get you a hot cocktail, craft beer samples, nacho bar s’mores bar and musical entertainment. And, as always we will have some fun games with prizes.”

All proceeds raised from BRRR Fest will go toward “Almost Friday Fest,” a free concert and event series held monthly and provided for the community by Keep Muscatine Beautiful.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online here (with a $3.16 fee) or at the event.

The Keep Muscatine Beautiful Fund Raising Team encourages those interested in attending BRRR Fest to purchase tickets ahead of time, as only 100 will be available at the event, and 50 will be available online.

Jacobus is most known for his original song, “We Wave,” a tribute to his time as a defensive line for the University of Iowa.