The Muscatine County Democratic Party has announced Diana Broderson will represent the party as its 2022 nominee for the position of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors – District 1.

On Tuesday, Muscatine Democrats held a virtual reconvening of delegates to make the nomination, a news release says.

Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Muscatine County Democratic Party, said “Diana Broderson’s experience as mayor of Muscatine will be an enormous benefit to the residents of our county. Diana will be able to hit the ground running, using her previous experience and extensive knowledge to provide the best representation possible from day one.”

“We could not be more pleased to have her represent us on the ticket and stand soundly behind her qualifications and credentials as we look to November.”

“I have a heart for service and giving back to my community. It is critical that working families in our county have a voice at the table and I am committed to being that voice,” Broderson said.

Broderson can be reached at dibroderson@machlink.com for more information.

The general election for Muscatine County Board of Supervisors coincides with the Gubernatorial election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Broderson was born in Muscatine and remained as an adult to serve her fellow citizens through advocacy and support, the release says

She earned her Associate Degree at Muscatine Community College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Iowa. She has extensive graduate work and numerous certificates. She retired from the Muscatine Community YMCA in February of 2022 after 25 years in service to area families.

She has served on numerous boards and commissions including: Rotary, Optimist, The Salvation Army, Muscatine Health Association, Muscatine County CARES Child Abuse Prevention Council, Jubilee Community Center, Bi-State Regional Commission, Solid Waste Commission, Region 9 Transportation Commission, Emergency Management Commission/E911 Board, Iowa Assurance Commission, and others.

She is a member of First Baptist Church of Muscatine. She and her husband Rodger have six adult children and 10 grandchildren.