Former meteorologist joins stormy field of 17th Congressional District hopefuls

Former TV meteorologist Eric Sorensen of Moline is running to succeed Cheri Bustos in Congress.

The field of candidates to succeed U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) is getting more crowded by the day.

Former TV meteorologist Eric Sorensen of Moline announced Wednesday morning on his Facebook page that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

“TIME TO SERVE: As big weather events impacted your family, I was your weather guy. We built a connection. I earned your trust. And I’m not done yet,” he posted in his online announcement. “I’m ready to use my scientific background to solve problems for Illinois families.”

On Sorensen’s campaign website, ericforillinois.com, he writes: “I spent 22 years keeping you safe by telling the truth, informing, and educating our communities daily. Because of telling you how the weather impacted your jobs, schools, weekends, and yes, sometimes your lives, I earned your trust through thousands of broadcasts bringing you the daily weather and important updates about ‘once in a century’ storms.”

A gay man and Rockford native, Sorensen says that in the QC area, he’s taken “a more active role in our LGBTQ community — serving on the boards of Clock, Inc. and The Project of the Quad Cities, initiatives that aim to connect vulnerable individuals to health services. This is part of serving your community that I learned from my grandpas.”

Formerly a meteorologist for WQAD-TV, Sorensen is currently a marketing and communications specialist for UnityPoint Health — Trinity. He lives in Moline with his partner Shawn, and two dogs Oliver and Petey.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination for the race are Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann and Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle. On the Republican side, Esther Joy King and Charlie Helmick are seeking the 2022 GOP nomination.