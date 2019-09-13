1  of  2
Breaking News
One person in custody after chase, shot fired in truck stop parking lot One person in custody after 4-car crash near Arsenal entrance

Former Moline Police Captain arrested for aggravated assault

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOLINE — Jerome Patrick, the former Moline Police Captain, is behind bars after police say he shot a gun from his car.

The Moline Police Department requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) respond to the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, in Moline, Illinois, for a report of an aggravated discharge of a firearm, Thursday night around 6 p.m.

ISP Investigators identified Jerome J. Patrick of Moline, IL as the suspect who allegedly discharged a firearm from his Silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible on Thursday. There were no injuries reported from this incident.

Patrick faces the following charges:

(2) counts of class 1 felony aggravated discharge of a firearm
(2) counts of class 3 felony aggravated assault

Patrick was arrested in Davenport and is in the Scott County jail on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story