Former Moline Police Captain arrested for aggravated assault

MOLINE — Jerome Patrick, the former Moline Police Captain, is behind bars after police say he shot a gun from his car.

The Moline Police Department requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) respond to the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, in Moline, Illinois, for a report of an aggravated discharge of a firearm, Thursday night around 6 p.m.

ISP Investigators identified Jerome J. Patrick of Moline, IL as the suspect who allegedly discharged a firearm from his Silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible on Thursday. There were no injuries reported from this incident.

Patrick faces the following charges:

(2) counts of class 1 felony aggravated discharge of a firearm

(2) counts of class 3 felony aggravated assault



Patrick was arrested in Davenport and is in the Scott County jail on $250,000 bond.