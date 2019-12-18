Former Moline Police Sergeant arrested

The Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Sergeant David P. Taylor, 42, Wednesday on two felony counts of theft and official count of misconduct.

In April, Interim Moline Police Chief Robert T. Finney contacted the Illinois State Police for assistance in an investigation. After a review of the records of the Official Advanced Fund, unauthorized purchases with a department issued purchase card were discovered. The investigation then led the Illinois State Police to a youth baseball team bank account managed by David P. Taylor, who had left the Moline Police Department in May of 2019.

On Wednesday, December 18, the Illinois State Police took Taylor into custody in Milan, Illinois. He has been charged with Theft under $10,000 for misuse of a department credit card, Theft over $10,000 but under $100,000 from the youth baseball team account, and Official Misconduct for using his position with the police department for personal gain. The investigation remains open, but no one else is a suspect.

Taylor is currently being held at the Rock Island County jail on $75,000 bond.