Former Muscatine man sentenced to prison for child pornography

On Wednesday, U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Vincent Maddox, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Muscatine, to 180 months in prison for the production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced the sentencing in a news release. Maddox was additionally ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his imprisonment.

The investigation of Maddox began in 2017, when Maddox moved out of a Muscatine residence where he abandoned seven electronic storage devices. The electronic devices were reviewed and

suspected child pornography was discovered.

The items were turned over to law enforcement. After forensic review, law enforcement uncovered child pornography in six images and a video he produced. The video captured Maddox setting up his cell phone concealed in a bathroom, videotaping a child.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National

Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The case was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s

Office for the Southern District of Iowa.