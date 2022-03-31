Milan-based Group O announced today that Kevin Kotecki has been appointed its new CEO.

A visionary leader with a unique combination of skills and accomplishments from both large corporations and entrepreneurial businesses, Kotecki will continue the momentum built by former chief Gregg Ontiveros, according to a company release.

Gregg Ontiveros’ entrepreneurial spirit and continuous interest in emerging technologies has taken Group O from a $49-million company in 1999 to the thriving $900-million multi-faceted enterprise it is today, the company said. As principal owner, Ontiveros will continue to focus his time and talents to building new and existing client relationships.

With a knack for creating successful strategies and potent tactics, Kevin Kotecki has consistently generated strong sales and profitable growth. He excels at igniting positive cultural transformations, engaging a diverse workforce, and building high functioning teams, the Group O release said.

“By leading world-class brands like Pabst Brewing Company, Procter and Gamble, Mark Anthony Brands, Brach’s, and Coors Brewing Company, Kevin not only brings extensive experience in strategic planning, sales, marketing, and operations, but a fresh perspective to a B2B business model,” said Gregg Ontiveros. “Group O is ready to take the business to the next level and is excited to welcome Kevin to our Group O family.”

In his previous roles as President/CEO of Pabst Brewing Company (2005-11) and Brach’s Confections, Kotecki implemented new vision, strategy and marketing approaches to improve financial performance resulting in both organizations being named fastest growing brand in their categories.

Former Pabst Brewing CEO and Rock Island High alum Kevin Kotecki is the new CEO of Milan-based Group O.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Group O team,” he said in the release.. “I have witnessed the company’s tremendous growth over the years, driven by exemplary leadership, clever innovation and world class collaboration and teamwork. I greatly admire the amazing culture that Gregg and Bob Ontiveros have created and nurtured, and am excited to become part of it.”

Kotecki is a graduate of Rock Island High School and received his bachelor’s in Business Administration from University of Iowa and his MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management. Since 2014, he was CEO and owner of Wholesome Tea Company, based in Willowbrook, Ill.

Group O is an end-to-end solutions provider specializing in marketing, supply chain, packaging and mobile device lifecycle solutions. Headquartered in Milan, and with major operations in Minnesota and Texas, Group O employs more than 1,000 professionals with diverse industry experience in optimizing inventory, materials, logistics, fulfillment and customer engagement.

Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a $900-million multi-faceted enterprise with world-class industry experience supporting brands including AT&T, Michelin, Samsung, and PepsiCo. For more information, visit GroupO.com.