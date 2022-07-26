Former Palmer College of Chiropractic President Donald P. “Don” Kern, D.C., died Sunday, July 24 at the age of 86. Funeral services are planned for 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, located at 2619 N Division Street in Davenport. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

Dr. Kern graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1958, following in the footsteps of his father Donald O. Kern, D.C., and grandfather, Clyde G. Kern, D.C. During his 50-year tenure at Palmer, he held several positions across the College, including Director of Admissions, Dean of Clinics, Technique Professor and Senior Administrator at Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida. He also served as President of Palmer College of Chiropractic on two occasions, from 1988-1994 and again from 2004-2010. Dr. Kern had a well-developed understanding of the importance of alumni and friends of the College supporting it through annual giving. He was especially proud of establishing the President’s Club, now called the Founder’s Circle, to recognize those loyal leadership donors.

“Don Kern had a huge influence on the Palmer Community,” said Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Palmer College of Chiropractic chancellor and CEO. “In his five decades at Palmer, he touched thousands of lives with his passion for the College and his compassion for our students. He will be missed.”

