Former police officer pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of minor

A former Eldridge police officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in connection with sexual abuse of a minor.

Andrew DeNoyer, 24, faces three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, court records say. At the time the investigation began, DeNoyer was an officer of the Eldridge Police Department. Before his arrest he had resigned.

An arrest affidavit says an incident involved a 14-year-old girl in an Eldridge home on May 1.

Court records filed Thursday say he committed “a sexual abuse upon a person 14 or 15 years of age” on or between Aug. 19, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2021.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. .

Earlier, DeNoyer was released on bond. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 14 and a jury trial is set for Jan. 24.

The charges are Class C felonies, punishable by a prison term up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.

The Scott County Sheriffs Office and the Eldridge Police Department requested assistance from the Iowa Division of the Criminal Investigation Major Crime Unit l with the sex-abuse investigation.