Former police officer sentenced to probation, jail, for child porn

A former East Moline police officer and school resource officer was been sentenced Friday to 30 months probation for having child pornography.

Also, 48-year-old Kirk DeGreve was sentenced in Rock Island County Court to serve 90 days in Rock Island County Jail and pay a $1,000 fine. He has been ordered to report to the jail at 10 a.m. April 15.

Earlier, DeGreve pleaded guilty to a unlawful possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony, with the state dismissing three other related charges.

He waived a jury trial.

In August 2019, then-East Moline Police Department Chief John Reynolds contacted Illinois State Police, requesting an independent criminal investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between East Moline Police School Resource Officer DeGreve and a United Township High School student.

The case was assigned to Illinois State Police investigators outside of the Quad-City area to avoid any perception of conflict of interest. DeGreve was immediately removed from the school and reassigned to patrol duties during the investigation.

After numerous search warrant executions and interviews, along with recovered evidence of suspected criminal conduct, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was informed of the new information, and placed DeGreve on administrative leave.

On Jan. 23, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents took DeGreve into custody in Springfield without incident.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney requested a Carroll County state’s attorney serve as special prosecutor for the case.