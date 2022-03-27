Quad Cities Comic Con is back and bigger than ever!

The event will be 10 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 10 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport.

One-day admission for the convention is $10, weekend passes are $15 and kids 12 and under get in free.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time here.

There is no cost for parking, and everyone gets a free comic at the door.

Over 100 artists and vendors are guaranteed to give comic fans a super time at the convention — including a former Power Ranger.

Justin Nimmo — known as Zhane, the first Silver Ranger from “Power Rangers In Space” — will hold a meet and greet all weekend long.

Quad Cities Comic Con is hosted by Mighty Con, a brand new comic convention known for bringing big shows to the Midwest.

“Mighty Con shows feature some great toy, action figure and card game dealers,” their Facebook page says. “Plus, of course, an amazing selection of comic books every time!”

Learn more about other Mighty Con events here.