Former QC police officer faces charge of sexually abusing 14-year-old

A former Eldridge police officer faces a charge in connection with the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in May.

The Scott County Sheriffs Office and the Eldridge Police Department requested assistance from the Iowa Division of the Criminal Investigation Major Crime Unit last Friday with the sex-abuse investigation.

Andrew DeNoyer, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, officials say. At the time of the initiation of the investigation, DeNoyer was an officer of the Eldridge Police Department. Prior to his arrest Monday, DeNoyer had resigned from his position.

The arrest affidavit says DeNoyer had sex with a 14-year-old girl in an Eldridge home on May 1. A no-contact order has been filed in Scott County Court.

The case is being prosecuted by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

Scott County Jail records say DeNoyer was booked into Scott County Jail at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday and released on $10,000 cash-only bond at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday.

He is set to appear in Scott County Court on Oct. 14.