Former QC police officer arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old while on duty

An former Eldridge police officer woke up behind bars after was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

An arrest affidavit said Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in May while Denoyer was employed and on-duty as an Eldridge Police Officer

Denoyer was charged with third-degree sexual assault, a Class C felony under Iowa law, that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation.