Former QC police sergeant sentenced to probation for official misconduct

A 43-year-old former Moline police officer has been sentenced to 30 months of probation for official misconduct.

In December 2019, Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Sgt. David P. Taylor, of Milan, on two felony counts of theft and official misconduct.

On Thursday, Taylor appeared with his attorney for sentencing in Rock Island County court. He pleaded guilty to the official-misconduct charge, and the theft charges were dropped. He was sentenced to 30 months TASC probation, restitution, fine, court costs and has appeal rights.

TASC probation is a special kind of probation that is available to defendants with substance abuse issues and elect to receive treatment for the disorder. TASC stands for Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities.

The history and investigation

In April 2019, Interim Moline Police Chief Robert T. Finney contacted the Illinois State Police for assistance in an investigation. After a review of the records of the Official Advanced Fund, unauthorized purchases with a department-issued purchase card were discovered.

The investigation then led Illinois State Police to a youth baseball team bank account managed by Taylor, who had left the Moline Police Department in May of 2019.

On Dec. 18, 2019, Illinois State Police took Taylor into custody in Milan. At the time, he was charged with theft under $10,000 for misuse of a department credit card, theft over $10,000 but under $100,000 from the youth baseball team account, and official misconduct for using his position with the police department for personal gain.