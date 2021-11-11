Former QC singer-songwriter back in Davenport tonight for CD release show

Former Davenport-based singer/songwriter Molly Durnin returns tonight to her old stomping grounds, performing an 8 p.m. CD release show at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.

Opening act is Karl Beatty and audiences must be at least 19 years old; minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Durnin — celebrating the release of her new album “It’s Fine” — is a powerful singer-guitarist with an engaging stage presence, according to her bio. She has been performing non-stop as a full-time musician for nine years, making her a rarity among female artists. She has garnered accolades as a singer-songwriter due to the breadth and depth of her writing, and she has paid her dues as a cover artist at countless venues and watering holes across the U.S.

“Molly’s songs draw from the heart of Americana – a hint of country, slightly bluesy, yet every song is uniquely hers,” her bio says. “Clever and amusing, honest and hard-hitting, tender and heartfelt – she has that special ability to take you there. Armed with a battered Breedlove guitar and a treasure trove of memorable choruses, she’s got everything she needs to rock the house.”

A native of the Northeast, Durnin has lived in both the South and the Midwest. Raised in rural New York, she began singing in the “518” music scene of the Capital Region, where she released her debut CD entitled “Run” in 2012.

She currently lives in Charleston, S.C., with her two Siberian Huskies, where she sings at local hot spots, both as a solo act and with a band. For more information, visit mollydurnin.com. Tickets for tonight’s gig are $10, available HERE.