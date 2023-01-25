A former resident of Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline was charged with setting the complex on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Frederick McKenzie, a former resident of Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson (photo: Scott County Jail).

At 10:12 a.m.., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street, a 16-unit multi-family apartment complex known as Timber Knoll Apartments. Moline Fire and Police personnel responded and located an active fire in the apartment complex which was later brought under control by the fire department, according to a release from Moline Police.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Moline Fire Bureau of

Investigations began to conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. Witnesses

reported seeing a person inside the apartment complex, with what appeared to be a gas can

moments before the fire, police said.

Moline emergency personnel responded to a fire Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023 at Timber Knoll Apartments (photo: Dave Logan).

Investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence. This led investigators to Davenport, where they located Frederick J. McKenzie in the 2200 block of Telegraph Avenue. McKenzie is a former resident of the Timber Knoll complex.

Moline Police were assisted by the Davenport Police Department and Iowa State Patrol. McKenzie has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Arson, a Class X Felony and Residential Arson, a Class 1 Felony, police said.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. McKenzie is being held on $100,000 bond in the Scott County Jail, awaiting extradition to Rock Island County.

Witnesses, residents, maintenance and nearby workers greatly contributed to the outcome in this incident, the Moline Police release said. Several citizens jumped in to help those trapped in the apartment complex before first responders arrived responders arrived on scene.

Moline fire crews responded to the Wednesday morning fire at Timber Knoll in the 3700 block of 53rd Street, Moline (photo: Dave Logan).

Others provided helpful information or eyewitness information that aided police detectives and the fire marshal which eventually led to an arrest. The cooperation of people helping people, saved lives and contributed to a quick resolution to this criminal activity, police said

“Although this was a scary situation, the community worked together and did whatever they could to help,” the release said.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401. Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham can be reached at 309-524-2250.